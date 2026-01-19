Morocco’s goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has been honoured with the Golden Glove award at the just concludedd Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025, recognising him as the tournament’s standout goalkeeper.

The award celebrates the player judged to have delivered the best performances between the posts throughout the competition.

Bounou, who has been a key figure for the Moroccan national team this season, produced several crucial saves and consistent defensive leadership that kept the Atlas Lions competitive deep into the tournament.

His composure and shot-stopping ability were widely praised by fans and pundits alike, even as Morocco narrowly missed out on the title in a dramatic final against Senegal.

READ ALSO:

The Moroccan shot-stopper’s performances were instrumental in earlier knockout rounds, particularly during the semi-final against Nigeria, where his penalty shoot-out saves helped Morocco book their place in the final.

Bounou’s Golden Glove triumph adds to an already impressive run of individual accolades in recent months.

He was previously named the Best African Goalkeeper at the CAF Awards for 2025, cementing his status as one of the continent’s premier custodians.

Following the announcement, supporters and teammates alike celebrated the achievement, acknowledging Bounou’s experience and resilience throughout the competition.

His award highlights the importance of defensive reliability at the highest levels of African football and underscores the impact he has had on Morocco’s impressive performances at AFCON 2025.

With this latest honour, Bounou continues to build a legacy as one of Africa’s most accomplished goalkeepers on both the continental and international stage.