Yari: Yoruba Youths Oppose Prestigious Titles On Figures Linked To Banditry, Corruption

The Yoruba Youth Council (YYC), a foremost organisation advocating for the interests, unity, and cultural integrity of Yoruba youth, has vehemently opposed the planned conferment of the Obaloyin of Yorubaland title on former Zamfara State Governor and current Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar by the Alaafin of Oyo.

In a statement released today, YYC President Dr Adebayo Ogunleye described the decision as a grave misstep that risks undermining the cherished Yoruba values of integrity, moral uprightness, and communal responsibility.

He said: “Yorubaland has always honoured individuals who embody the spirit of omoluabi – those whose character and actions reflect excellence, accountability, and the protection of life and property.

“Bestowing a title as exalted as Obaloyin, which signifies guardianship and military command, on someone with a deeply controversial record sends a dangerous signal to our youth and communities.”

The Council highlighted the unprecedented escalation of banditry and insecurity in Zamfara State during Senator Yari’s governorship from 2011 to 2019.

The group said this period saw thousands of lives lost, widespread displacement, and communities living in constant fear.

It added that persistent allegations have linked Yari to some of the very elements responsible for the violence, including claims of meetings with notorious bandits and allegations of political protection or complicity.

“Banditry did not emerge in a vacuum,” Dr Ogunleye stated. “It thrived in an atmosphere where questions of oversight and accountability at the highest levels were raised repeatedly.

” We cannot ignore this history when considering someone for a title that represents the guardian of the realm.”

The YYC also drew attention to the numerous corruption allegations that have trailed Senator Yari, including probes by anti-graft agencies, property forfeitures, and claims of misappropriation of billions of naira during his tenure.

According to the group, such accusations, involving alleged fraud, illegal resource exploitation, and mismanagement of public funds, stand in direct opposition to the Yoruba philosophy of transparency, equity, and selfless leadership.

“How can we, as a people who value hard work and moral rectitude, celebrate wealth and power whose origins are shrouded in controversy?” Ogunleye asked.

“This does not reflect the Yoruba ideal of leadership that uplifts the community rather than exploits it.”

The Council further warned that the Southwest is already facing serious security challenges from herdsmen-related violence, including killings, kidnappings, and destruction of farmlands.

“Honouring individuals whose leadership is associated with the rise of similar banditry in other parts of the country risks sending a message that such conduct is tolerable,” the statement read.

“We must not normalise or glorify behaviour that endangers lives and livelihoods. Our youth deserve role models who protect and unite, not those whose legacies are stained by insecurity and ethical questions.”

The Yoruba Youth Council called on the Alaafin of Oyo and all Yoruba traditional leaders to reconsider the conferment of these titles.

“True cultural bridge-building must be rooted in unimpeachable character and a proven commitment to peace, justice, and the welfare of the people,” Dr Ogunleye concluded.

The Council urged Yoruba youth across the country to remain vigilant and united in defending the sanctity of their cultural heritage.

“We will continue to advocate peacefully for values that reflect our proud identity. Titles should inspire, not divide or endanger.”