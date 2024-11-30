Yari Pledges Source Of Livelihood For Zamfara Youths

Share

Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar representing Zamfara West Senatorial District (Marafan Sokoto), has expressed his continued determination to provide sources of livelihood to his constituents with a view to reducing idleness, especially amongst the teeming youth.

In a statement issued by the Chairman A.A. Yari Publicity Committee, Ibrahim Muhammad Birnin Magaji made it available to newsmen in Gusau Zamfara State capital, said, this will go a long way in preventing them from going into various and unwanted social vices that serve as fertile ground which compound the security situation in the society.

The Marafan Sokoto was speaking at the Passing Out Parade of the 87 Intake at the Nigerian Army Depot, Zaria, Kaduna State on Saturday.

Represented by the Co-ordinator, Zamfara West Senatorial District Zonal Office, Talata Mafara, Alhaji Sha’ayau Yusuf, reminded the graduating Soldiers of the herculean task awaiting them in the field taking into account the security challenges bedevilling the Country.

Senator Yari explained that idleness amongst the youth has been his source of worry and that’s what prompted him to provide grounds that would eventually bail them out of it at whatever cost.

Yari admonished the 74 Recruits of Zamfara West Senatorial District extraction to regard their enlistment into the Nigerian Army as a call to national duty, adding that they should endeavour to exhibit a high sense of patriotism and bravery throughout their assignments.

It could be recalled that the Senator had through his Zonal Constituency Office facilitated the recruitment of 84 youth who hailed from his senatorial district comprising Talata Mafara, Bakura, Bukkuyum, Anka, Gummi and Maradun local government areas passed out under the 86 Intake of the Nigerian Army Depot, Zaria, Kaduna State.

