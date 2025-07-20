Yari Pays N216m Tuition For 2,055 Zamfara Students

Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, representing Zamfara West Senatorial District, has paid N216 million in registration and tuition fees for 2,055 indigent students across 18 universities in the Northwest.

The beneficiaries, drawn from vulnerable households and orphaned backgrounds across the 14 local government areas of Zamfara State, are currently studying in various higher institutions under the senator’s 14-man Scholarship Initiative Committee.

Speaking at a press briefing in Gusau on Sunday, the Publicity Secretary of the A.A. Yari Scholarship Initiative, Ibrahim DanMalikin Gidangoga, said all registration and tuition fees for the students have been fully paid to the respective institutions.

According to him, 1,704 students were admitted into 16 public universities in the zone, while 200 others were placed in the Northwest University in Sokoto. Fifty additional students secured admission to Istiqama University in Sumaila LGA of Kano State.

Gidangoga further revealed that 101 beneficiaries were admitted into the Green Garden College of Science and Technology in Gusau, Zamfara State.

He stressed that the initiative is designed to be a continuous intervention to support the educational aspirations of underprivileged youths in Zamfara.

“The number of beneficiaries will continue to grow until Zamfara becomes an educated state,” Gidangoga added.