Yari And His Covenant With The Poor

Share

Senator Abdul-Aziz Yari Abubakar’s life has been shaped by a profound sense of purpose, driven by his strong faith and upbringing. As a devout Muslim, he was deeply influenced by the teachings of the Holy Quran and the Prophet (PBH) and the exemplary life of his late father, Alhaji Abubakar Yari.

Yari’s father was his greatest inspiration, and his teachings have impacted his life. Even as an adult, Yari continues to draw strength and guidance from his father’s legacy, often visiting his gravesite at Talata Mafara Central Cemetery to pray and reflect. This strong spiritual foundation has instilled in Yari a sense of responsibility and duty towards others, particularly those in need.

As a result, Yari has dedicated himself to serving the poor and vulnerable, driven by a deep sense of compassion and justice. His commitment to his faith and his community has earned him a reputation as a leader who genuinely cares about the welfare of others. With his strong convictions and sense of purpose, Yari is indeed a man on a mission, driven by a desire to make a positive impact on the world around him.

Senator Yari’s approach to governance is rooted in his Muslim faith, which emphasises the importance of giving to the poor and using one’s position to benefit society. As Governor of Zamfara State from 2011 to 2019, Yari demonstrated his commitment to this principle through various people-oriented projects and interventions.

Born on January 28, 1968, Yari’s leadership style is characterized as confident, imaginative, and strategic. During his tenure as governor, he implemented initiatives that transformed the state’s infrastructure, promoting social and physical development. He invested heavily in education and agriculture, recognizing their critical role in poverty reduction and wealth creation. Yari also prioritised healthcare development, ensuring that his people had access to quality medical services.

His commitment to good governance and his people’s welfare was evident in his efforts to reduce poverty and empower youth and women. Yari promoted entrepreneurship development and job creation, providing opportunities for his people to improve their lives. Through his visionary leadership, he created a peaceful and secure environment in Zamfara State, where his people could thrive.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Water Resources has demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication to his constituents in Zamfara State. As a member of the 10th Senate and a key figure in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yari has consistently shown commitment, sacrifice, and political sagacity, inspiring his party to move forward with dignity and humility.

A strong advocate for youth empowerment, Yari has distributed over 76 trucks of fertilisers, agrochemicals, and tools to his constituents, demonstrating his foresight and dedication to shaping a brighter future for the young and energetic people of Zamfara.

His efforts to promote dialogue and foster peace across the state and Northern Nigeria have been remarkable, as evident in his hosting of a gathering of Islamic scholars, Quran reciters, and community leaders from all 14 Local Government Areas of Zamfara.

This gathering, led by Malam Abdul’Malik Yahuza, provided an opportunity for collective prayers for peace, blessings, and prosperity in Zamfara State and Nigeria as a whole. Yari’s initiatives have not only earned him recognition but have also inspired him to continue striving for justice, peace, and unity, ensuring that no one is left behind in the vision of building a stronger Zamfara and Nigeria.

Through his innovative initiatives, he has provided vital physical infrastructure, including transportation, to developing communities, unlocking access to markets, healthcare, education, and economic opportunities.

One notable example of his commitment to his people is the construction of a bridge in Bardoki, Gummi Local Government Area, which had previously isolated the community. This bridge has not only enhanced access to essential goods and services but has also fostered economic progress and prosperity.

Yari’s Ramadan feeding initiative is another testament to his compassion and dedication. This flagship program has provided sustenance to 250,000 constituents, inspiring hope and confidence across the globe. Moreover, the initiative has also distributed essential commodities to 250,000 households in Zamfara State, impacting a staggering 1,250,000 people and advancing the elimination of hunger.

In the National Assembly, Yari has demonstrated transparency, accountability, and attention to detail, collaborating with institutions to ensure the effective utilisation of resources for the betterment of all Nigerians.

His partnership with Visions Savers Eye Care Center has also led to a comprehensive Eye Care Initiative, providing free treatments to over 1,000 individuals in Zamfara West. The initiative is designed to enhance the eye health of vulnerable groups and provide their constituents with comprehensive treatment options, including surgeries, medications, and glasses, to restore and preserve their vision.

A team player and effective collaborator, Senator Yari, in effective synergy with the Executive Arm, has fostered a Police Force that is vigilant and responsive to the multifaceted security concerns faced by the country today.

This has been made possible through an enhanced allocation of funds, thereby ensuring that police officers are provided with many of the necessary resources and tools to effectively safeguard the nation with greater agility and professionalism.

Conversant with the importance of water as the sustainer of families and its use for the cultivation of fields, and provision of electrical power to communities, the Chairman of, the Senate Committee on Water Resources, has used his congruence and influence to ensure the provision of safe drinking water for all Nigerians, embracing the utilization of innovative solutions towards its efficient use in agriculture, energy, transportation, and eliminating the challenges of inaccessibility and spatial distribution of water, thereby utilizing his oversight and legislative functions in assisting to close this gap.

Indeed, Senator Yari is using his office today to give back to his constituents. Beyond his constituency, he has also carved a niche for himself as a dependable politician any day.

He is well respected by both Senators and members of the House of Representatives for his kind gestures during festive seasons. So far, he has religiously kept his covenant with the poor and jealously guarded it as a unique heritage that should be emulated by all.

Guided by the values of his faith and the lessons of his father, Senator Yari continues to champion the cause of the poor, working tirelessly to create a brighter future for those in need. His commitment to serving humanity is a shining reflection of his character, inspired by a profound sense of responsibility to make a positive difference in the lives of others.

Agila wrote this piece from Abuja.

Share

Please follow and like us: