Yar’Adua Wants Nigeria Governed By Institutions – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu said former Chief of Staff Supreme Headquarters, late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, wanted a Nigeria governed by institutions.

Tinubu, who spoke on Monday at the launch of a new civic anthology titled ‘Letters to the Union We Hope to Become’, to mark the 28th anniversary of the death of the elder statesman, said Yar’Adua embodied a rare spirit that places Nigeria before self and comfort.

The president, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, reflected on the letters Yar’Adua wrote from prison, adding that they remain a moral compass for governance.

Tinubu, in a statement by Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to the SGF, Yomi Odunuga, stated that “From the solitude of prison, without the certainty of tomorrow, he wrote letters calling us to responsibility, stressing that Nigeria must be governed by institutions stronger than individuals.

“These convictions shape our efforts today to strengthen democratic institutions, uphold transparency, and build trust between government and citizens.

“Major General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua was not simply a soldier in uniform. He demonstrated conviction, political awareness, patriotism, and selflessness. In service and in sacrifice.”

He described the anthology as an encouraging sign of a new generation rising to engage with nation-building, and said the collection echoes his administration’s priorities in education, economic opportunity, security, youth empowerment and public sector integrity.

“Our pursuit of economic stabilisation, energy reform, food security, digital innovation and social justice must be anchored in the values we celebrate today,” he said.

The president stated that his government is investing heavily in economic drivers, youth creativity, infrastructure and programmes supporting the vulnerable, all aimed at building “a union that is fairer, more secure, more prosperous, and governed by citizens’ trust.”

He highlighted Yar’Adua’s political legacy, recalling his pivotal roles in the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP), the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM), and the political landscape before the annulment of the 1993 presidential election.

“He was a phenomenal political strategist who had the fear of God.

“With his nationwide acceptance, he remained in pole position as a presidential aspirant before the word ‘annulment’ entered Nigeria’s political lexicon,” he added.

The president praised Yar’Adua’s contribution to national unity through faith, noting that he championed the construction of the National Mosque in Abuja, now a landmark of national symbolism.

He urged Nigerians to treat the new anthology as a mirror of national truth and a guide for the future envisioned under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Tinubu commended the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation for preserving what he described as a legacy and national challenge, even as he encouraged contributors to continue nurturing civic imagination.

“Let us honour Shehu Musa Yar’Adua not only with remembrance, but with resolve. We must not only speak of hope; we must build the nation worthy of it. May the union we hope to become never lose its voice,” the President said.