Yar’adua Urges Youths, Women To Seize Power Through Better Organization

Senator Abdulazeez Yar’adua, representing Katsina Central Senatorial District, on Thursday, urged the youths and women to control Nigeria’s political landscape through better organization.

According to a statement from his Media Office, Yar’Adua made the call at the North West Zonal Legislative Interactive Session which took place in Katsina State.

The event, themed “Legislation and Participation of Women and Young Persons in Election and Leadership,” was organized by the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters and United Nations Women with funding support from the Government of Canada.

Yar’adua who is the Vice Chairman of the Committee, encouraged young people to leverage their energy and numbers to contest elective offices, rather than relying on established parties.

“Youths should capitalize on their demographic advantage to drive change,” he said. Women’s participation is crucial for representative governance”, he said.

He also advocated for early voting through a bill that allows aged, less privileged, and security personnel to vote before the main election date.

On the appointment of the INEC Chairman, Yar’adua noted that the current system ensured checks and balances for the Independent National Electoral Commission chairman’s appointment.

He stressed that issues relating to electoral malpractices have to do with the behavioural patterns of the political class and the electorates rather than the complicity of the Electoral Commission.

The two-day event, starting Thursday, October 24, 2024, brought together various youths and women’s groups from the North West of Nigeria.

Notable attendees included the Katsina State Governor’s representative, the Secretary to the State Government, Alh Abdullahi Garba Faskari, and some Senate Committee on Electoral Matters members led by the Chairman Sen Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli.

