Yar’Adua Asked Me To Step Down For MKO Abiola In 1993 – Atiku

The 2023 People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has revealed that his late political mentor, Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, instructed him to step down for MKO Abiola during the 1993 Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential primaries.

Speaking during a recent interview with Adesuwa Giwa-Osagie on ‘Untold Stories, Atiku shed new light on the political intrigues that shaped Nigeria’s democratic history.

The former Vice President explained that Yar’Adua, a former Chief of Staff at Supreme Headquarters, intervened at a critical moment in the SDP primaries, fearing that Babagana Kingibe might clinch the party’s ticket instead of Abiola.

“So I told him, ‘Look, if you don’t come to Jos, there is every likelihood that Kingibe is going to be elected, and I know you don’t want it. So you better come to Jos, no matter how late.’”

According to Atiku, Yar’Adua drove from Kaduna to Jos in the early hours of the morning and held a private meeting with MKO Abiola at Ambassador Yahaya Kwande’s house.

Although Atiku was not privy to the discussions between Abiola and Yar’Adua, his mentor later approached him and gave a direct instruction:

“All he told me was, ‘Turaki.’ I said, ‘Yes, sir.’ He said, ‘Step down for MKO Abiola.’ I said, ‘Okay, sir. I have stepped down.’”

Atiku further disclosed that despite stepping down for Abiola, his chances of becoming Abiola’s running mate were blocked by SDP governors, who threatened to withdraw their support if he was chosen over Babagana Kingibe.

The June 12, 1993, presidential election, widely regarded as Nigeria’s freest and fairest election, was later annulled by then-military Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB).

However, in February 2025, Babangida expressed regret for annulling Abiola’s victory, acknowledging that the election was credible and a major mistake of his regime.

Atiku’s latest revelation adds another perspective to the political drama surrounding the historic election, which remains a defining moment in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

