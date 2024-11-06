YAN Congratulates Acting COAS, Confident Of Better Performance

Share

The Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN) has congratulated the Acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Olufemi Oluyede on his promotion as Lieutenant General by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a press statement issued by the National Speaker of the Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN), Rt. Hon. Famuyibo Oluwasegun expresses that the action of Mr President is timely and commendable.

He further added that the Ag Chief of Staff will perform beyond expectation as the youths of Nigeria are ready to give the Nigerian army adequate support needed to succeed.

I wish to extend my congratulations to the Ag Chief of Army Staff on his promotion to the rank of Lieutenant General, this action of Mr President is timely and also commendable, we say thank you to Mr President.

As a well-coordinated youth group, it is our responsibility to ensure that the youths stay away from all unlawful and illegal activities and also keep them oriented on security measures that will protect every citizen of our beloved country.

We extend our congratulations and we hope for more collaborative efforts with the Nigerian army for a well-secured and peaceful country, he said.

