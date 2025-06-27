Yamgnane To Speak On Rethinking Maternity Care In Lagos

Renowned obstetrician and maternal health advocate, Dr. Amina Yamgnane, will on Friday engage health professionals and the general public in a transformative conversation on the urgent need to rethink how women are cared for before, during, and after childbirth—aimed at reducing maternal mortality in Nigeria.

The special conference, titled “Rethinking Maternity Care,” will take place today at 6:00 PM at Alliance Française Lagos in Ikoyi. Entry is free.

Dr. Yamgnane, a French-Togolese obstetrician-gynecologist specializing in fetal medicine and high-risk pregnancies, currently serves as Head of the Maternity Department at the American Hospital of Paris. She also chairs the national working group on Respectful Maternity Care under the French College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

This event marks her first return to the African continent in years—a personal initiative driven by a desire to reconnect with local realities, listen, and share insights from her extensive global experience.

With over 15 years of service in leading European hospitals, her career began as Chief Resident at Cliniques Saint-Luc, Université de Louvain (Belgium), followed by positions at Necker Hospital (AP-HP), and later, the American Hospital in Paris. In 2016, she founded La Clinique des Femmes in Paris, a pioneering center for human-centered, trauma-informed maternity care.

The Lagos conference is expected to convene a diverse audience of doctors, midwives, nurses, hospital administrators, medical educators, and healthcare investors to explore a fundamental question: How do we provide maternity care that is not only clinically safe but also respectful, dignified, and aligned with women’s lived experiences?

“In a world where maternity care can too often become technical, depersonalised, or even traumatic, this event is a call to pause, reflect, and act,” said Dr. Yamgnane. “This is more than a talk—it’s an invitation to transform.”

The evening promises to be a powerful and enlightening experience for anyone passionate about improving maternal health outcomes and creating a more compassionate healthcare system for women.