Spanish winger, Lamine Yamal, on Tuesday, rescued a draw for Barcelona with a 96th-minute penalty to deny Newcastle United a famous win in the Champions League.

Newcastle looked to have taken control of the first leg of their last-16 tie when Harvey Barnes fired the hosts in front with a first-time finish late on.

But Barcelona were awarded a penalty deep into stoppage time after substitute Dani Olmo was brought down by Malick Thiaw inside the box.

Yamal stepped up and coolly sent goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale the wrong way to level the tie up before the return fixture at the Nou Camp next week.

It was a sucker punch for Newcastle, who were just seconds from defeating the five-time winners.

Even the measured head coach Eddie Howe called this game the biggest in Newcastle’s recent history, and the energetic hosts certainly treated it as such as they went toe-to-toe with Barca.

With memories still fresh in these parts of the night Newcastle stunned Barcelona in 1997, courtesy of a hat-trick from the watching Tino Asprilla, Howe’s men looked determined to pull off a landmark result of their own in the first leg.

Barnes duly stepped up with a clever finish from substitute Jacob Murphy’s cross, which Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia failed to keep out, sending the stadium into raptures in the 86th minute.

But there was still time for another late twist and Lamine Yamal made it 1-1 with the last kick of the game to ensure Barcelona do not have to overturn a deficit going into the second leg.