Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal will miss action for the Spanish national team during this international break as La Roja aim to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup against Georgia and Turkiye.

This development was contained in a statement issued by Las Rozas, which has further strained relations between Barcelona and Spain.

The 18-year-old completed 90 minutes against Real Madrid and Club Brugge, and featured in the final minutes against Celta Vigo on Sunday.

However, on Monday morning, Barcelona applied an “Invasive radiofrequency treatment” to Yamal to address a sports hernia in the groin area.

READ ALSO:

With a recommended recovery period of seven to 10 days, Spain has released him from international duty. In his place, Rayo Vallecano forward Jorge de Frutos has been called up by coach Luis de la Fuente.

The statement from Spain expressed “surprise and dismay” after learning at 13:47 on Monday that Yamal had undergone the procedure earlier that morning.

They claim Barcelona did not inform them until a report was sent at 22:40 on Monday night, which also included the recommended rest period.

This is the latest episode in an ongoing clash between Barcelona and Spain over the fitness of certain players.

Tensions flared in September when Barcelona claimed Yamal had been given pain-killing injections to feature against Bulgaria and Turkiye. Hansi Flick later criticised Luis de la Fuente for his handling of the situation.

De la Fuente responded by saying Flick “lacked empathy” and defended La Roja’s position.