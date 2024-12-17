""" """

December 17, 2024
Yamal Injury Blow For Barcelona

Barcelona have suffered a fresh injury blow as their first team player Lamine Yamal is currently injured.

The Blaugrana confirmed this in a statement on their website on Monday. The Spain winger sustained the injury during Barcelona’s La Liga 1-0 defeat against CD Leganés on Sunday.

The 17-year-old received a blow to the ankle in the game against Leganés at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. Yamal lasted until the 75th minute when he was replaced by Gavi.

However, tests carried out on Monday morning revealed that Yamal has a grade 1 injury to the anterior tibiofibular ligament.

