Barcelona’s teenage sensation, Lamine Yamal has sparked excitement worldwide as the club prepares to return to the newly renovated Spotify Camp Nou.

The 18-year-old forward took to social media to express his excitement, posting an image of the revamped stadium with the caption: “Special nights are coming.”

Following Barcelona’s official confirmation of their long-awaited homecoming, Yamal intensified the buzz by updating his Instagram profile with a photo of himself pointing proudly at the Barça crest.

He accompanied it with a powerful message “Montjuic was the beginning. The Camp Nou is where history will be written.”

Barcelona return home after 900+ days away

Barcelona will officially reopen the Spotify Camp Nou this Saturday in a La Liga showdown against Athletic Club on November 22. The match will be their first at the stadium in more than 900 days, following extensive renovation works.

The first phase of the reopening will allow more than 45,000 fans into the stadium, with capacity gradually expanding as construction progresses.

Yamal’s first taste of Camp Nou

While several members of Barcelona’s current squad have never played at the historic ground, Yamal is not unfamiliar with the stage.

He made his senior debut there on April 29, 2023, coming on in the final minutes of a 4-0 win over Real Betis under former coach Xavi Hernandez.

Back then, he was a promising academy talent. Today, he returns as a global superstar in the making a player many believe will define Barça’s next generation.