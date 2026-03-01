Yamal Hits First Hat Trick In Barcelona Win

Lamine Yamal scored a landmark first hat-trick of his career as Barcelona beat Villarreal to ensure they will stay top of La Liga.

The 18-year-old put the home side in control at half-time by scoring twice in nine minutes, both from Fermin Lopez assists.

Villarreal then pulled a goal back through Senegal midfielder Pape Gueye and the visitors spurned a great chance to equalise.

But Lamine Yamal struck again before substitute Robert Lewandowski made it 4-1 in stoppage time to send Barcelona four points clear of Real Madrid, who host Getafe on Monday.

The hat-trick for Lamine Yamal, at 18 years and 230 days, made him the youngest player to hit a first treble in La Liga this century, according to statisticians Opta.