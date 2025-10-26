Yamal Fails To Walk The Walk As Flick’s Side Fall To Clasico Defeat

Barcelona FC on Sunday night fell five points behind Real Madrid at the top of La Liga as they slid to a 2-1 defeat in Classico.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the goals from Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham proved the difference for Los Blancos as Lamine Yamal failed to produce much of note at the other end for the injury-hit Blaugrana.

Madrid started quickly, and thought they had won a penalty when Vinicius Jr went down in the box under pressure from Lamine Yamal, only for the VAR to intervene.

The officials were in the spotlight soon after, too, as Mbappe struck from distance after Fermin Lopez lost the ball inside his own half, but the Madrid striker was found to be fractionally offside.

Mbappe eventually broke the deadlock when he ran onto Bellingham’s superb through-ball and finished expertly, and Wojciech Szczesny then had to be at his best to keep out efforts from Mbappe and Dean Huijsen.

Those saves kept Barca in the game, and they capitalised when Arda Guler surrendered possession on the edge of his the Madrid box and Marcus Rashford squared for Fermin to equalise.

Madrid got themselves back in front before half-time when Bellingham tapped in from Eder Militao’s header across the penalty area, and had the opportunity to double their advantage shortly after the break when Eric Garcia was punished for a handball in the penalty area, only for Szczesny to save Mbappe’s spot-kick.

Barca huffed and puffed in search of a second equaliser, but their lack of options off the bench was exposed as they failed to create much of note to test Thibaut Courtois, and their frustrations were summed up in stoppage time when Pedri earned himself a second yellow card.