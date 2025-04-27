Yamal Better Footballer Than Messi – Odumodublvck

Share

Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has claimed that Barcelona youngster, Lamine Yamal is a better footballer when compare to Argentine legend, Lionel Messi.

The rapper made this known while reacting to Yamal’s impressive display in Barcelona’s epic El Clasico victory over Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Yamal provided two assists as Barca beat Madrid 3-2 to lift the King’s Cup on Saturday night.

Odumodublvck hailed the 17-year-old Spanish winger’s stellar performance, via his X page, stating that he was better than Barca legend Messi.

He argued that Messi didn’t achieve much as a teenager compared to Yamal.

Odumodublvck wrote, “Yamal is better than Lionel Messi. Na me, Kala talk am.

“At 17, Messi was not touching this [Yamal’s] level. I saw him live. I saw him, you cannot whine me. Nobody can whine me.”

