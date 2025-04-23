Yakurr Wards Endorse Sen Williams For Second Term

Share

In a unified display of support ahead of the 2027 general elections, all 13 council wards across Yakurr South Constituencies I and II have formally endorsed Senator Eteng Jonah Williams (Cross River Central) for a second term.

The endorsement was announced at a stakeholders’ breakfast meeting in Mkpani, attended by State House representatives Hon. Cyril Omin (Yakurr I) and Hon. Mercy Akpama (Yakurr II), Yakurr Council Chairman Hon. Yibala Inyang, councillors, APC ward executives, and key party figures led by Johnson Ugbor.

Johnson Ugbor, chairman of the forum, opened the meeting by emphasizing service over rhetoric: “Politics is not about abuse and insults; it’s about what you can bring to your people. Our Senator has already delivered projects, and we must support those who support us.”

Yibala Inyang urged constituents to focus on governance rather than intra-party disputes:

“Senator Williams has only been in office two years, yet his results speak for themselves. Elections have not started, so don’t be misled by detractors.”

A unanimous motion to endorse the Senator, moved by Hon. Mercy Akpama and seconded by Hon. Cyril Omin, highlighted local pride in Williams’s leadership. Akpama noted:

“Ikom had its own representative for 12 years. Now it’s our turn to back a Yakurr son.”

Voices from the wards echoed the same sentiment; Idomi Ward (Eton Eyong): “Idomi stands with Senator Eteng. We want to be led to the promised land.” Bikobiko Ward (Hon. Adolphius): “Ignore the noise-makers; we—the grassroots—are with you.” Ekori Ward (Hansome Offem Ubi): “Even where you didn’t win, you earned significant votes. Focus on service, and we will deliver the votes.” Epenti Ward (Nnanna Abam): “Give us good roads and we’ll give you 100% in 2027.”

Ward-specific requests included roads (Ekori–Assiga, Ijom, Ikpakapi), school infrastructure (Ajere, Iyima), and political appointments (Ikpakapi).

In his response, Senator Eteng Jonah Williams thanked constituents for their unity and outlined plans to commence the Ekori road project under NDDC, aiming to address 70% of local infrastructure concerns within two years.

“Our people have never worn the Senate cap; let’s protect it and use it to improve our lives. I don’t make noise—I focus on results. Your loyalty will be rewarded.”

The Senator also reaffirmed commitments to scholarships, human capital development, and collaboration with Governor Bassey Otu to empower Yakurr communities.

