Yakubu’s Nomination As Ambassador-Designate ‘Morally Indefensible’ – Atiku

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has described the nomination of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, immediate past Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as ambassador-designate by President Bola Tinubu as morally indefensible.

In a statement on Thursday, Atiku said the nomination sends the wrong message to the current INEC leadership, implying that partisan, compromised, or poorly executed elections may ultimately be rewarded.

He added that the move raises serious concerns, appearing “a quid pro quo rather than a recognition of merit”, and presents terrible optics for an administration already grappling with credibility issues.

“Let me state without ambiguity: under no circumstance would I, as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, nominate the immediate past INEC Chairman for an ambassadorial position,” Atiku stated.

The former Vice President emphasized that it is morally indefensible for an umpire at the centre of one of Nigeria’s most disputed elections to become a beneficiary of its outcome, adding: “This is not the path to strengthening our democracy or restoring public trust in our institutions.”