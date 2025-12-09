Nollywood actor, Abubakar Yakubu, has been elected as the new President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) after securing a narrow victory over Rita Daniels in a highly competitive election held during the guild’s annual general meeting in Benin City, Edo State.

Yakubu garnered 116 votes, edging out Daniels, who received 113 votes, as three votes were rejected as invalid.

His emergence marks a major milestone, as he becomes the first AGN president from Northern Nigeria since the guild formally registered in 1998.

A seasoned actor and administrator, Yakubu brings over 25 years of experience across television, film, and stage to the position.

READ ALSO:

He previously served as the guild’s national secretary from 2019 to 2025 and has occupied several leadership roles, including national vice president, national treasurer, and public relations officer.

He is a graduate of Dramatic Arts from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Daniels, the mother of Nollywood star Regina Daniels, ran on a campaign centred on member protection and empowerment.

Her candidacy drew public attention after outgoing President Emeka Rollas advised her to focus more on her family obligations — a comment that stirred debate during the election season.

In additional election outcomes, Ifeoma Okeke was voted in as the new National Secretary.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria has previously been led by notable figures such as Larry Williams, Emma Ogugua, Zack Orji, Ejike Asiegbu, Segun Arinze, and Ibinabo Fiberesima.