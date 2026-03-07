Yakubu Mohammed’s Son – Despite Being Illiterate, My Grandfather Gave Dad A Pen To Pursue Journalism As A Career

…recalls how his dad damned pressure not to publish the Kalakuta story …recounts ‘my dad’s decision to leave Concord hurt Abiola most because they were very close’

A journalist like his late father, Mallam Yusuf Mohammed is one of the sons of late veteran and respected journalist, columnist and newspaper administrator, the late Alhaji Yakubu Mohammed, one of the founders of the flagship magazine, prominent in the 1980s and the 1990s, Newswatch. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he talked about the life and times of the Kogi State born newshound. Excerpts:

Your father was a great man who excelled in journalism. He has a household name known to all. As a son, what kind of father was he to you and your siblings? How would you describe him as a father?

The man Yakubu Mohammed, who people read his articles, was the same person at home. I mean the values that he stood for, his principles, integrity, equity, justice, and everything. So, he was the same person at home. Simple, honest, humble, caring, caring to a fault to the extent that whenever he was sick, he would still be asking about other people’s welfare.

That is the kind of person he was. So, even we, his children, were in awe of his character. As kids, we didn’t really understand him but when we became adults we now started to put it in proper perspective that, that was unique. He was one of a kind. I hardly use the word good for people, but I used that word for him. And I’m very happy that, you know, I gave him his flowers when he was alive.

What kind of husband was he to your Mummy?

(Cuts in) Oh, he was a fantastic husband. He was this kind of person that showed his affection to people. He provided for their needs and he made sure that everybody was comfortable.

People of his generation are known to be disciplinarians. Would you describe your father as one?

Yes! He was a disciplinarian, but not in the sense of what people think of discipline especially in the African setting. I mean a situation where parents would be seen flogging their kids and all that. My father never had a cane but he had his own way of instilling discipline in us.

For instance, if we went against some things he liked, he would seize our movies, video games, you know, until we adjusted or did something to please him. Maybe go into his bedroom, clean it up and all that. He could even seize our bikes or toys too but he never believed in flogging us because he said his own father never flogged him.

What would anybody do, that would make your daddy angry, that he hated most?

He hated betrayal from people he trusted because he trusted people easily and that was one of the reasons he failed in politics. He was someone who trusted easily. So he didn’t like it when someone who gave him his word failed to stand by it. He would give people his word and he expected people to do so to him too but when he didn’t get that, he was disappointed. So, that is the kind of person he was.

What was his typical day like? I mean, when he woke up and the first things he did and when you got to see him in the morning?

As you know, he was a devout Muslim and so as soon as he woke up in the morning, he would say his morning prayers. We all used to gather to do it together. After prayer, he would put on his TV to watch the BBC and you drink his tea. He loved taking tea in the morning. He would then send someone to get his newspapers for him from the vendors. He would take his breakfast after monitoring events in the media.

What was his favourite food?

He loved pounded yam with Okra soup or with Ogbono. In the absence of pounded yam, he would make do with any other kind of swallow meal like Eba, Tuwo or Semovita.

Your house must have been a very busy place. While growing up, what kind of people usually came to see him at home?

People came from all walks of life to see him for one reason or the other. I mean artisans, politicians, business- men and women, journalists, all kinds of people. He was a man of many parts who blended with all manner of people, be they low or high; that was his attitude towards life.

Did he tell you what prompted him to go into journalism?

He started from his father, who was an illiterate, who encouraged him by sending him to school and handing him a pen. Up till my father passed, he never knew where his grandfather got that pen from and what prompted him to do so.

An illiterate who could not read or write but handed that pen to him as a symbol. He wanted him to use it to pursue journalism and he prayed for him that the pen would take him places. Apart from that, my father started writing from school. I don’t know if it was in primary or secondary school but he would write things against the school in a sarcastic way.

Even when school authorities read his writings, they were never happy that he was pointing out those things that were not good but they would invite him to discuss things. So that was the same way he was writing against the military and they also invited him over. One thing that was very common was that they enjoyed what he wrote because of his style which was somewhat sarcastic in the way that he presented it. So that was how he started, he had that thing in him right from time.

Can you tell us the newspapers or publications he wrote for before teaming up with Dele Giwa, Ray Ekpu, and Dan Agbese to found Newswatch Magazine?

He started with New Nigerian, which was a government owned publication. At the age of 26, he became an associate editor and they moved him to Lagos and he became the managing editor. That was where he rose to prominence. There was this issue of Kalakuta, when General Olusegun Obasanjo led regime sent some soldiers to burn down the building.

It was my father that made sure that the news came out the second day in New Nigeria. Other editors at the time killed the story but my father refused to do so. When he came under intense pressure he said, ‘the public knew about it already. So if we don’t put this out tomorrow morning, it will affect the credibility of the paper’.

Was it that he had any kind of special relationship with the late Fela Anikulapo-kuti?

No! He was just doing his job. It was not personal. He had nothing with Fela, he didn’t know him personally. He was of the opinion that, ‘how can the public know about something and then the next day, it’s not in the papers?’

He said the person that called him said, ‘I’m sorry, this has to come out’ and it came out. After the publication, he stayed at home, waiting for the government to pick him up but the soldiers didn’t pick him up. He now took himself to the office, wait- ing for them to pick him up, but they didn’t pick him up.

One month later, he was selected with five other journalists to represent Nigeria in Germany for an event but while he was at the airport, they seized his passport to punish him for publishing the story. They returned the passport to him the next day. I think they just wanted to waste his time and to frustrate him. He knew the situation was linked to that event. So from there, he joined National Concord.

How did he join Concord Newspaper?

According to him, the late Chief MKO Abiola came to him in his house and asked him to join Concord. He (Abiola) promised him a better offer and he accepted. Two years later, he became the editor after they moved, Dr. Doyin Abiola to the position of the Managing Director. So my father took over from her as the editor of the paper.

That was where he met Dele Giwa who at that time was the Sunday Editor. Ray Ekpu was also in Concord then and that was where the three of them met. Baba Daniel Agbese was at New Nigerian then. It was when they fell out with Chief Abiola that they decided to set up Newswatch Magazine.

What happened between them and Chief Abiola?

It was more of a clash of egos, mainly about Dele Giwa and Chief Abiola. So, they took side with Dele Giwa. Dele Giwa had resigned due to some issues and my father and Ray Ekpu decided to follow suit by leaving Concord. I can tell you that it was my dad’s decision to leave that pained Chief Abiola the most because they were very close. It really hurt him.

Can you tell us what happened between Chief Abiola and Dele Giwa?

Those things were petty and they are not things I would like to say. I think Dele Giwa wanted a freehand to run the paper and Chief Abiola wanted some form of control. In the end, it was like there were two captains in the ship and one had to give way for the other. Apart from that, there were some people who were telling him (Chief Abiola) that they spent a lot of money in hotels and all, that they are lavishing his money.

Chief Abiola told him what people were complaining about; they used to call them outsiders, strange elements within the organisation. My father was from Benue State before the creation of Kogi State. So they said, ‘these people, there’s no Yoruba among them. Can you (Chief Abiola) trust them?’ One thing with Chief Abiola, he didn’t know how to keep a secret, and finally they left. So came Newswatch, it was my father’s idea. So he decided to share it with others and they all started it and it became a trailblazing magazine; the first of its kind.

Did your father tell you his initial experience when they established the magazine?

Yes! It was not easy. It was difficult because it was an uncharted territory.

It was a big risk because it was more like leaving certainty for uncertainty. Yes, you are the editor of the biggest newspaper and then you are taking that risk because maybe your friend is having a problem with your boss; so that fear of failure was there and they needed support also, financial support.

But they got support from the public because they already had a reputation and were coming together.

The coming together of the four people was like a match made in heaven. So another thing that boosted them was many of the staff members of Concord, left to join them. They too took a huge risk.

Was there anything different between what you saw of him in Concord from what you saw in Newswatch?

More freedom! Although, they were free in Concord but they had some limitations but the difference is that they were four journalists who were running a magazine, unlike the previous one where the owner had no experience.

But so these were journalists who were now CEOs. So, there was that difference in terms of freedom. You could tell that journalists were running the magazine. Nobody was there to dictate to them anymore. They were just doing their job, doing their job.

Newswatch came during the heady days of military rule…

Of course!

You said they were, you know, they had this latitude to exhibit some freedom. Was there any kind of time you feared for his personal safety during the days of military rule?

You know, it’s one of the hazards of the job. Your children, your wife, are at risk, especially in that kind of environment, you know, era.

Especially after what happened to Dele Giwa but it still did not deter him.

They just kept on pushing. Like I said, their own passion for the truth was also clashing with the military government at the time.

General Ibrahim Babangida for instance was loved by the people who rejoiced when he came in because he scrapped many draconian policies of the previous administration but the honeymoon ended due to the Structural Adjustment Programme, Structural Resource Management Programme and all.

The same Newswatch which praised him for scrapping the Decree 4 also started talking about how the people were complaining about SAP, you know, the reality of things and it became a problem at a point.

Would you say that was what led to the death of Dele Giwa?

I wouldn’t say so. I think that’s mypersonal opinion, not the opinion of my father or any other person, I will not speak on behalf of anyone when it comes to the issue of Dele Giwa. I have a unique perspective to it.

After his (Dele Giwa’s) death, did your father feel unsafe that what happened to his friend could also happen to him?

There were times that security agents would come into his house and ransack everywhere, searching for documents, searching for tapes, searching for this, searching for that.

You know, it happened a few years after, like several years consecutively after the death of Dele Giwa.

Did that incident make him regret being a journalist?

No! My father to the best of my knowledge and from what I saw and what he said had no regrets at all. Not for one day.

At what time did he venture into politics and what prompted him?

The people prompted him.

They called him to take part in politics. Those who drafted him said they wanted someone like him to make good use of the resources of Kogi State because of his character, his person.

Apart from that, they knew how passionate he was about the state because he was one of the pillars behind the creation of the state in 1991.

He used his influence, you know, his relationship then with people in power to push for the creation. It was in 2011 that he started to give it a shot for the first time after many years.

He was okay in his private life, in journalism, you know, he didn’t want to involve himself. And some people said 1999 would have been the best for him because then it was not an all-comers affair.

By the time he decided to join, all Tom, Dick and Harry were already in the system. Just have money and you come. But in 1999, at least there were still some good people, the likes of Donald Duke, Bola Tinubu and others.

He contested under which party?

It was under PDP that he contested initially but then years later, in 2015, he moved to APC thinking that the late President Muhammadu Buhari could assist him to become the governor.

So, by then Buhari was already the president. So, he had high hopes that this man who had been talking about change, he’s a man of this, man of that.

He would want someone that was upright to be a leader of the APC in the state and that he stood a good chance that time but somehow, the party did screening.

They said he was the best when they looked at his credentials, they put him as number one and they disqualified some people but people were making trouble.

Then they brought back the late Abubakar Audu who had been disqualified before. I heard that President Tinubu was involved in trying to make my father the governor but it didn’t work out.

Did he have any regret going into politics?

No because it was more about service to the people. His only regret was that he didn’t get the position. He did not regret making an attempt to govern his people.

What happened after his foray into politics failed?

He went back to writing his columns for newspapers like The Guardian, Daily Trust and into full time book publishing with his colleagues in Newswatch.

They set up a company called May 5 Media. They were into pub- lishing books. They set up an online platform with the name Newswatch Plus. And then they went online. Journalism was just part of their lives. It’s something that they did until they died.