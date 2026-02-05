Yakubu Mohammed: Demise Of A Media Sheik

In the Newswatch founding quartet, Yakubu Mohammed was reputed as the pearl and vital link to gold. He was the sheik who had a Midas touch that translated to huge resources. His immense contacts provided access to several deals thereby opening doors to the magazine’s financial stability in its hay days.

Unlike now when media professionals “work in silos” in the view of Gbenga Adefaye, former President, Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) or prefer to operate as atoms, the collaboration of high flying editors – Dele Giwa, Ray Ekpu, Dan Agbese and Yakubu Mohammed to found Newswatch in 1984 was not only novel but hinged on harnessing their peculiar endowment.

From conception, sourcing for funds to giving character to the new product, they traded ideas, shared thoughts and brought their individual competences to the table to midwife a magazine on the platter of noble ideals. Their dream visualised a quality magazine like Time and Newsweek.

The magazines that took their birth thereafter like Tell and The News borrowed from this pattern. From Ume Umanah to Abdulaziz Udeh, Yakubu Mohammed was the anchor in the angling to reach out to men of means. As Associate Editor and Managing Editor at the New Nigerian from 1976 to 1980 and later Editor of the then influential National Concord newspaper, owned by acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election, Bashorun Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, he had built an arsenal of rich contacts.

Although his writings appeared a bit colourless and sometimes shared views that veered on the far right ideological spectrum, he had the ability to combine vision, determination, deft entrepreneurial spirit, willingness to face failure with relationship building and could wrap deals that addressed the needs of all parties while achieving his own ambitious goals.

In simple terms, Yakubu Mohammed, who was Executive Editor and Managing Editor and later Deputy Chief Executive became more financially endowed than other Newswatch founders. He could have turned out as Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani or Andrew Carnegie if he operated in a different clime with more promising fortunes.

However, much of these resources were also spluttered on his governorship debacle in Kogi State. At a time, the Editor in Chief, Dan Agbese, who was sharing the other wing of a twin duplex apartment hired by Newswatch and owned by Mohammed, was piqued and could not fathom why the rents of the house were suddenly raised.

Dan’s grouse was that since Mohammed exploited his Newswatch identity to become rich, he needed to show more pity. Born in Ologba, Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, Mohammed attended St Joseph’s Primary School, Ayangba (1964) and Government Secondary School, Okene (1965-1969).

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos (1972–1975) and later studied at the Glasgow College of Technology, Scotland (1978–1979). Shortly after the assassination of the founding Editor in Chief, Dele Giwa in October 1986, the massive drift of the first generation editors led by Nosa Igiebor, Dele Omotunde, Dare Babarinsa and others to float Tell magazine had nudged Newswatch into a quandary.

Rising from this sudden flight of its first 11 leading to a near depletion of its newsroom was a grilling task. This was also against the backdrop of the stiff competition posed by new publications like This Week, Timesweek, African Concord and The Sunday Magazine (TSM). This necessitated the poaching of fresh hands. And that’s how I got a note from Yakubu for a chat to come on board.

Coming from the Daily Times that was then enmeshed in the loud cry over the perceived “jumbo salary” offered to staff brought in as part of Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi era to change the face of the newspaper, I got a 67 per cent raise to join Newswatch.

It was then a fat cheque but nothing compared to the whooping 412 per cent pay difference between The Post Express which I later joined in the middle of 1996 and my subsequent movement to National Interest in October 2000. Just as it was at the Daily Times, where then General Manager, Angus Okoli generously approved our traveling expenses and other claims, story ideas were properly funded at Newswatch. There was no financial inhibition on your trips.

Reporters were sent to far flung places sometimes at short notice and without any opportunities to say goodbye to their families in a pre-mobile phone era. In response to breaking stories, reporters were given funds to also cover purchase of new shirts and pants just to make sure they had no recourse to go home to pick their luggage. From the editorial meetings we sometimes get marching orders.

I recall one of our colleagues, Utibe Ukim who covered aviation being put on the next flight to Kano to make a spot check of the newly installed instrument landing system (ILS) at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport. Many times the then General Editor, Soji Akinrinade would raise alarm about reporters not meeting the financial threshold for trips. “What’s happening that you guys have not travelled this week,” he would reel, raising fears about the magazine not having enough stories in the bank.

Thanks to the Daily Times and Newswatch experiences on field trips and particularly covering areas of the North East of the country, I remember how former Governor of Borno State, Maina Maaji Lawan almost threw me out of his office when I asked him about the wisdom of taking 1000 persons to Mecca in the midst of acute water scarcity in Maiduguri.