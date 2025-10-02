Yakubu Gowon University Honours Deputy Police Commissioner

The Sultan Maccido Institute of Leadership at the Peace and Development Centre, Yakubu Gowon University (formerly University of Abuja), has honoured Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and academic, Dr. Akeem Adedeji, in recognition of his hard work, selfless service, and dedication to human development.

Speaking at the event, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mathew Adamu, commended Dr. Adedeji for his passion and commitment, describing him as a role model worthy of emulation.

“We must recognise people who give back to society. That is one of the biggest challenges we have as a country; many people don’t know how to give back. Giving back does not necessarily have to be about money. There are intangible contributions that cannot be measured in monetary terms, and that is what these gentlemen are doing for our country,” he said.

Dr. Adedeji has been lecturing pro bono at the university for the past five years, contributing to the intellectual development of students and staff alike.

Also honoured at the event was Major General Bola Koleoso (rtd), who received accolades for his selfless service to humanity.

In his response, Dr. Adedeji expressed gratitude to the university authorities for the recognition, noting that he and other honourees had always given their best without expecting rewards.

Earlier, the Director of the Institute, Professor Mohammed Yelwa, praised the honourees for their consistency and dedication, stressing that their efforts had added immense value to the institute’s programmes and the university as a whole.

As part of the ceremony, Dr. Adedeji donated several academic books to the university’s library.

Dr. Adedeji holds a PhD in Law from a Malaysian university, five Master’s degrees (in International Law, Business Administration, Information Technology, Public Administration, and Cyber Investigation & Law), and two Bachelor’s degrees (in Law and Public Administration).

A police officer and lawyer by training, he was called to the Nigerian Bar after attending the Nigeria Law School in Bwari, Abuja. He has authored over 31 academic books and 45 peer-reviewed journal articles, and is a member of several professional bodies in Nigeria and abroad.

The university described the honour as a way of celebrating individuals whose intellectual and professional contributions are helping to build a better society.