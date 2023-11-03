Yakubu Calls On Security Agencies To Collaborate With INEC To Ensure Peaceful Election

In preparation for the Bayelsa State Governorship Election which comes up on Saturday, November 11, the Independent National Electoral Commission has urged the security agencies operating in the three states where the off-cycle election will take place to help ensure that there is a free, fair and credible election.

Speaking on Friday in Yenagoa during a meeting with security agencies, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission urged the security agencies to collaborate with INEC to make sure that the environment is conducive for a peaceful election.

He said he was in the state to hear from the security agencies what their plans are in helping you make sure that there is peace during the election.

Yakubu disclosed that conducting an election in Bayelsa State is always a difficult task because of the peculiar nature and difficult terrain of the state.

He said “We actually have seven days to the election. I join the REC in appreciating your support. The election is a multi-stakeholder affair. INEC cannot also conduct a successful election without the security agencies because the environment has to be secure for us to deploy personnel and materials for a successful election and we have the mandate to secure the environment and that is why we have been working hand in hand with security agencies.

“These are three out of the eight off-cycle elections that we have. In March this year, we conducted twenty-eight Governorship elections out of the thirty-six states of the federation meaning that they are conducted within the general elections.

” And none of these three states is easy to conduct election, that is the truth. The reason why I said this is that security has always been an issue in the conduct of elections generally moreso in the states where we have off-cycle elections.

“The second is the terrain, especially in Bayelsa, we have a large part of the state on the Atlantic Ocean. Literally speaking the mobilization which makes the Govership Election doesn’t make the election easy at all.

“We thought it is very important to have a security meeting with agencies in Bayelsa State so that you will hear what the security concerns are on the part of the commission. So that we will also hear from you what measures you have taken to secure the process to ensure free fair and peaceful elections.

“Whatever decision we have taken at the national level must be translated at the state level to secure the environment and you are the people to help us.

“The purpose of the meeting is for you to hear from us and for us to hear from you. What are the challenges what measures are you taking and what do we need to do in the remaining days of the election?

Speaking earlier, the Bayelsa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Obo Effanga said that the commission tends to rely on the services of the security personnel.

He maintained “That is why we are having this interaction so that you will have the first hand information as far as security is concerned.