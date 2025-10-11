Yakubu Aiyegbeni: I Grew up Playing on the Streets with No Football Shoes

Former Super Eagles striker, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, in an interview with Skysports and monitored by Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA said he was sad despite scoring four goals in Portsmouth’s 5-1 win against Middlesbrough during his days in the EPL. Excerpts:

Moving to Maccabi Haifa, must have been tough as a teenager very far from home. But also, there was one particular run you had in the Champions League. Was that a big moment in maybe making the world, certainly the Premier League, know about the talent you had? I think so.

It brings everything; because people watch the Champions League everywhere in the world. And I remember, I wasn’t made to be in that Champions League, you know, because I was planning for a life in England, I’ve already signed for Derby, but I didn’t get a work permit.

So, Maccabi just rang me, I was standing in London, and it was like, you know what, you have to fly down first thing tomorrow morning, get to Tel Aviv, we have to register you for the Champions League. So, from there, I flew down to Israel and signed the Champions League contract.

I wasn’t happy to go back, but actually it ended up being a great moment for me. So, there was a game in Bulgaria, I have to fly all the way to Bulgaria to play and there I scored two goals and we got the chance to play in the Champions’ League group stage.

It was history playing against those teams and it was something special, you know, you bring everything, then everyone asking who is this guy, then I returned to Israel with my agent and Harry (Redknapp). I never had a clue about Portsmouth. It was my agent who was like, there’s a club called Portsmouth.

I didn’t even go to the internet to check, but I came down to Portsmouth. It was on loan for six months. That was January 2003, I came down to Portsmouth and the first training session was quite intensive. For someone coming from Israel. It was all about the possession, you have to win the first or second ball, put the ball in the right channel.

Within few months, you won promotion, which I guess must have been an incredible thing to be part of, and then the Premier League. How do you feel scoring your first goal at Ethiad against Manchester City? From that day, when I scored, that gave me confidence and I believe I can score goals in the Premier League.

The championship is quite different. The Premier League is quite tough when you have too many experienced and clever players, some of the world’s best in the defence. There was this story about the last game of the season where you scored four goals in a 5-1 defeat of Middlesbrough.

Harry Redknapp keeps talking about the story that instead of you celebrating, you were not happy and you later sat in a corner of the dressing room. Can you tell us why? I was sad because we had a bet before the season started. The other striker got injured. He pulled me aside.

He was like, Yak. you are playing at the weekend. You know Harry, he loves to speak. His mouth is too sweet when he speaks. They were like, listen, how many goals do you think you’re going to score this season? I was like, I know I’m going to score goals. Can you get 20 goals?

He asked. I said, yeah, I’ll get you a 20. And he was like, if you get me a 20, I’m going to give you 20 grand from my own pocket. I was like, sure, deal. Then we started playing, the season started. Scored some goals, then the last game of the season then I scored four. We won, then I came to the dressing room.

I was thinking already I was close, I was still pushing, I try to get another one to make it five because of the betting we agreed already. I was happy for the goals but inside me I was like upset. Like I feel like 20 grand now from the gaffer. I scored 15 goals before the last day and I was just a goal short of 20.

When he came into the dressing room, it was like, yeah, what’s going on? You should be buzzing. I said, yeah, but you know, we had a bet. If I can get you 20, you supposed to give me 20,000 pounds from your own pocket. He was like, oh, I didn’t realize that. I actually forget about it. I should have stopped you a long time ago.

He added that scoring four goals was special in the Premier League, I was still thinking about the 20,000 pounds. I was planning for holiday already in America. I just want to go to America, just have a great time and go back to Nigeria. But I lost it. Every player wants to play for him because his man management is really, really good.

He wants to make everyone happy, so it was great memory with him. Can you tell us about your early life? Yeah, growing up in Benin City where my mum and my dad are still staying with six brothers and a sister and I am the only one that played football.

I grew up playing on the streets with no football shoes, at the end, I was lucky enough to buy my own shoes and then buy my own kids’ shoes now. It’s quite tough, everyone that grows in Africa, they only have so many histories about growing up, about their life, what they’ve been going through.

The desire is there, when you go through this thing, then you have the opportunity of playing football, you have to give everything, it’s like it’s your dream. You want to give back, you want to please your family, you want to take them out of the situation they’re living at the time.

After I finished secondary school, I said I don’t want to move to another level, like go to university, all I want to do was to play football. I remember my dad was like, oh, you need to go to school, you need to do this, or you go and learn some handwork, but I was like, football is my passion.

This is what I want to do, it’s my job. Initially, he didn’t buy into that idea in the first place. But as soon as I started playing and then I get invited to the Nigeria national team, then I went from my city, I played in the amateur league in Nigeria called Okomu FC.

From there, they start to follow the dream, they start to see most of the hard work I’ve been putting, making them proud and when I got a call to play for the Nigeria Olympic team. It was so funny then, because where I stay, sometimes when they see me with my bag and when I leave, they never knew what I was doing, they just see me with the bag going out, coming back late, maybe like after three or four hours after training in the academy where I used to play. Suddenly, they saw me playing and it was like, oh, we saw you.

The atmosphere, everything just changed. started like, wow, we didn’t know you play because they see me with my bag, they never knew it would become a big thing and later playing for the national team. Then from there, I moved to Lagos. From Lagos, I played for four months and I travelled to Israel.

Would you say your earliest football memories were more about not playing with shoes? That would be playing on the street with friends and with no boots. It’s a funny story, you know. Sometimes ago, I have a friend who lives in Italy, we all played together. He’s retired already.

We always talk about my first time wearing shoes. I never wore shoes, I always use my bare foot to play. So, we had this game we were playing, and they gave me football shoes to wear. As soon as I used it, less than three minutes after, I took it off and put it on the side.

I couldn’t play because I never used shoes. So, what was the problem with the boots? I couldn’t control properly and it was heavy. It was heavy on my foot, so, I decided not to use it. And the ground was so really, really hard. There was no grass, and I played and I was the best player.

And then they start to call me, you know, like the best player without a shoe. Everyone started making a joke of it from that day. After then, I started using it to train, to get used to it.

How do you reflect on your time at Everton? We just bond. When I came into the team, it’s like I’ve been there for years, because I’ve played against them for more than twice or three or four times. So, I’ve noticed guys playing against them. To be with a team is different from when you never played against them.

Especially when you’re coming over from abroad and meeting new people. It’s tough when you move to another club. You have to understand the way they play and have to build a bond. It was something special. When did the chant ‘Feed the Yak’ thing start? It started from Everton.

But it was Harry that started this Yak thing because I remember when I came in, it was like Yakubu, then he was like can I call you Yak? I was like, yes. From there, everyone started calling me Yak.

When we look back at the leading African goal scorers in the Premier League, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Didier Drogba, Adebayor, and the fifth on that list is Yakubu. You’re also the leading scoring Nigerian in Premier League history. What does that mean to you? That really shows you made a mark in the country.

You made a mark in the Premier League. It’s massive when you mention these names, Adebayor, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Didi, so, being on that list, it’s unbelievable. Scoring goes in one of the best leagues in the world, Premier League, to be top five, it’s an honour.

Premier League is so difficult to score goals. To be part of those set of players, it’s an honour. It makes me feel proud of myself.