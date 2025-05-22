‘Yahoo Boy’ Jailed, Forfeits N124m, N30m Mercedes-Benz In Kwara

Share

In a jwwudgment that underscores the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) intensified crackdown on cybercrime, Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, has sentenced a 23-year-old serial Internet fraudster, Adebisi Emmanuel Olalekan, to 24 months imprisonment without the option of fine.

Olalekan, a native of OmuoEkiti in Ekiti East Local Government Area of Ekiti State, was convicted after he was found guilty of two-counts bordering on cybercrime, including cheating and impersonation preferred against him by the Ilorin Zonal directorate of the EFCC.

In addition to the prison sentence, the court ordered the forfeiture of N124,402,322, found in Olalekan’s Wema Bank account, a white Mercedes Benz ML350 valued at N30 million, and an iPhone 14 Pro Max used in perpetrating the crimes.

The convict was accused of impersonating many foreign nationals including Joshua Compbell Novak, through fake Gmail and TextPlus accounts between August and December 2024.

Through these fraudulent identities, he defrauded victims, including Allisa Motazedi and Brittany Boggess, of $100,000 and $1,000, respectively.

