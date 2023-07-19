Yahoo Boy: BBNaija’s Phyna Dragged Over Insensitive Post

The Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Josephine Otabor, popularly known as Phyna has been dragged heavily on social media following an insensitive post on Augusta Osedion’s death.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that following the murder of an Instagram influencer, Augusta Osedion who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, Benjamin Best, alias Killaboi, many netizens has dropped their two cent on the matter including the reality TV star, Phyna.
But her insensitive remarks came after Killaboi, a 26-year-old who claimed to be a blockchain developer and cryptocurrency merchant took to his Instagram page to admit to the alleged crime of killing his girlfriend.
Following killaboi public confession, Phyna while reacting to the revelation took to her Snapchat and wrote: “So them dey kill each other for this relationship thing, God abeg ooo.”