Yahaya Urges Sustainance Of Fasting Lessons

Share

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, yesterday, joined the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar and other Muslim faithful in observing the Eid-el Fitr prayer, marking the successful completion of the Holy month of Ramadan.

He said: “Let me thank Allah for sparing our lives to witness the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting. “The month of Ramadan has gone, but its virtues must not be thrown away.

It is based on this that I urge all Muslims to sustain these virtues, particularly the spirit of sacrifice, love, and compassion.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

