Yahaya Pays Working Visit To Edun

Share

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, yesterday paid a working visit to the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

The visit forms part of the Governor’s strategic engagements with key federal agencies and institutions in his determination to position Gombe as a model for sub-national development in line with his visionary 10- year development plan, known as DEVAGOM.

During the visit, both leaders discussed areas of mutual interest that would benefit Gombe State and complement the Federal Government’s efforts in advancing fiscal innovation, sustainable financing, and inclusive economic growth in line with the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The Governor was accompanied by the Gombe State Commissioner of Finance and Economic Development, Muhammad Gambo Magaji, and the Chief Executive Officer of Velocity Group, Engr. Aliyu Mohammed (Combat).

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

