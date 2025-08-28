Yahaya Okays Appointment Of GSU VC, Other Principal Officers

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the appointment of Prof Sani Ahmad Yauta as substantive Vice Chancellor of Gombe State University (GSU).

In a statement signed by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, the approval followed the recommendation of the institution’s Governing Council. Commissioner for Higher Education, Muhammad Shettima Gadam conveyed the Governor’s approval.

Yauta, a seasoned academic and administrator, is expected to bring renewed energy and leadership to GSU as the institution continues its drive for academic excellence, research innovation, and infrastructural development.

In a related development, Governor Yahaya has also approved the appointment of principal officers for the College of Education and Legal Studies (COELS), Nafada in acting capacities, with immediate effect.