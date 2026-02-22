Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, on Saturday, participated in the Local Government Area (LGA) Congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held in Gombe.

Speaking at the Gombe LGA APC Congress, held at Idi Primary School premises, the Governor emphatically reiterated his total commitment and support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, declaring that the APC remains solid, united and firmly focused on delivering good governance.

He expressed confidence that, riding on its impressive record of performance and expanding grassroots support, the party is well positioned to secure a decisive and resounding victory in the 2027 polls at all levels.

Governor Yahaya commended party faithful and stakeholders for their unity, discipline and steadfast commitment to the growth and consolidation of the APC across the state.

He noted that the smooth and peaceful conduct of the congress reflects the maturity, cohesion and strength of the party’s internal democratic processes.

The Governor pointed out that the APC remains the most formidable political platform in Nigeria, adding that the ongoing congresses would further strengthen the party’s structure from the grassroots, deepen internal democracy and strategically position it for greater electoral successes.

He reassured party members that the APC-led administrations at both the state and federal levels would continue to implement people-oriented policies and programmes aimed at improving the welfare and living standards of citizens, urging supporters to remain steadfast and committed to the ideals of the party.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the State, LGA, and Ward Congresses Committee in Gombe State, Dr Danjuma Dabo, announced that the party adopted a consensus arrangement for the congresses, following extensive consultations among stakeholders to promote unity, stability and cohesion.

Dr Dabo expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise, describing it as peaceful, orderly and transparent, noting that the process across the state strictly adhered to party guidelines.