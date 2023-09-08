Yahaya Hails Tribunal’s Judgement, Congratulates Tinubu

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, yesterday hailed the verdict of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal that was given in favour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 general election in the county.

Yahaya, who is also the Chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum, described the judgement as victory for democracy and truth and a momentous affirmation of the Nigerian people’s trust in President Tinubu’s leadership.

“This victory is a testament to the strength of our democracy, the resilience of our institutions and the belief of our people in a brighter future,” Governor Inuwa Yahaya said.

He lauded the PEPT’s dismissal of the consolidated petitions presented by the Peoples Democratic Party, the Labour Party, and the Peoples Democratic Movement, along with their presidential candidates, describing the decision as a reinforcement of the people’s will and the transparency of Nigeria’s electoral system.