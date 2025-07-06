Yahaya congratulates Shettima, Kalu, Bichi, Pate, over award of Honorary Degrees

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, graced the combined 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th convocation ceremony of the Federal University of Kashere, where prominent Nigerians were conferred with honorary doctorate degrees in recognition of their exceptional contributions to national development.

The ceremony which held on Saturday at the university’s indoor sports arena, brought together dignitaries from across the country, including members of the National Assembly, traditional rulers, members of the academic community and captains of industry among others.

Addressing the congregation, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Prof. William Olusola Oju-Aderounmu, and the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Umar A. Pate, both applauded Governor Inuwa Yahaya for his immense support to the growth and development of the institution.

They specifically appreciated his administration for allocating 150 hectares of land for the physical expansion of the university, ensuring the safety and security of the university community, and maintaining a cordial and productive relationship with the institution.

According to them, Governor Inuwa Yahaya has remained a dependable partner of the University, always responding positively to requests or issues brought before him by the institution which require his intervention.

Also speaking during the event, former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, who was among reciepients of honorary degrees, commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for his exemplary and impactful leadership.

He noted that the warm reception and overwhelming cheers the Governor’s convoy received from the people at various communities on their way to the convocation were a clear reflection of the high regard and admiration the people have for him.

“Your Excellency, I want to thank you for the good work you are doing. I can understand that it is because you are a good Governor, that is why your people are cheering you up. I drove from the airport to the residence, and to this place, the cheers I saw from the people were indication of a good leadership you’re providing to the state. It means you’re truly doing well. This is not what we see with other governors”, Kalu said.

During the event, the university conferred honorary doctorate degrees on Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the Chairman House Committee on Appropriations, Rep. Abubakar Kabir Bichi, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfara, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, and the African Director for the MacArthur Foundation, Dr. Kole Ahmed Shettima.

On the sidelines of the event, Governor Inuwa Yahaya congratulated the honourees and the graduating students, applauding the university management for institutionalizing academic excellence and for their contribution to nation-building through scholarship and research.

He also pledged his continued support to the Federal University of Kashere, and other academic institutions across the state in their mission to produce graduates that will contribute meaningfully to the development of Gombe State and Nigeria at large.

Representative of the Visitor of the University, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Governor of Gombe State and Senator representing Gombe Central, Sen. Muhammad Danjuma Goje, Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo, Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alh. Abubakar Inuwa Kari were among the numerous dignitaries who graced the occasion.