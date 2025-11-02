Yahaya Commiserates With Mu’azu Over Mother’s Demise

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has commiserated with the former Governor of Bauchi State, Dr. Ahmed Adamu Mu’azu (Wali Bauchi), over the death of his mother, Hajiya Halima Sulaiman Dabo (Babar Akwanga) who passed away earlier today (Saturday) after a prolonged illness.

In a condolence message issued on behalf of his colleagues in the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF), Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the late Hajiya Halima as a devout, kind-hearted and exemplary mother who lived a life of faith, humility and compassion.

He noted that her passing is not only a loss to the Mu’azu and Dabo families but also to the Bauchi State and Northern Nigeria, where she was widely respected for her strong moral values.

The NSGF Chairman urged the former Bauchi Governor and entire family members to take solace in the fact that the late Hajiya lived a fulfilled life devoted to the service of Allah and humanity.