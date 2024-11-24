Yahaya Celebrates as Yakubu Becomes Bingham Varsity’s First Emeritus Prof

Share

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has expressed immense pride and joy over the elevation of Professor Alhassan Mela Yakubu, an illustrious son of Gombe State, to the position of Emeritus Professor by Bingham University, Karu, Nigeria.

Professor Yakubu, an indigene of Billiri Local Government Area, has etched his name in the annals of academic history, by becoming the first Emeritus Professor of Bingham University in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to academia, research, mentorship, and community impact spanning over three decades.

Governor Yahaya described this accomplishment as a remarkable one, which reflects not only the Professor’s personal excellence but also the rich intellectual and professional potential of Gombe State.

He noted that Professor Yakubu has distinguished himself as a trailblazer in the field of paediatrics and academia, which earned him accolades nationally and internationally.

He stated: “Professor Mela Yakubu’s elevation to the apex of academic recognition as Emeritus Professor is a source of pride for Gombe State and a validation of his lifelong commitment to education, research, and societal impact.

