Yahaya Bello’s Passport Is With FHC, Not Us – FCT High Court

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, on Thursday, said the international passport of the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, was not in its custody but in the custody of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

At the resumed hearing of the alleged money laundering case instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the former governor, Justice Maryann Anenih held that the court would have considered the application for the release of the defendant’s travel document if it were to be in its custody.

She said even if the request to retrieve the international passport were to be granted, it would be of no effect since the passport was not in the custody of the FCT High Court but with the Federal High Court, before Justice Emeka Nwite.

The former governor is facing similar charges at both the FCT and Federal High Courts, Abuja.

He had filed an application, requesting for the release of his international passport to enable him to travel out of the country on health grounds.

Counsel to the defendant, Joseph Daudu, SAN, had earlier submitted that the international passport being requested was not in the custody of the Court.

A review of the Court’s record revealed that the applicant had previously been ordered to deposit his international passport and other travel documents with the registry of the Court.

However, upon further enquiry and search conducted by the Court, it was discovered that the said international passport was not presently in the custody of the Court’s registry but with the Federal High Court.

The defendant, in his application, had also indicated that his travel documents were with the Federal High Court.

Justice Anenih, after the ruling, adjourned the case to October 8, 9; and November 13, 2025, for continuation of hearing.

The court had, on July 8, adjourned ruling on the defendant’s application to Thursday, July 17.

Daudu, SAN, told the court that the application was dated 19th June, 2025 and filed on June 20, 2025.

“It seeks an order for the release of the 1st defendant/applicant’s international passport by the registrar to enable him to travel for medical attention,” he had said.

The counsel said the application was supported by an affidavit of 13 grounds in the face of the motion and supported by a 22 paragraphs affidavit deposed to by the applicant himself.

The EFCC Counsels had, however, filed a counter-affidavit, saying granting the request could delay further proceedings.