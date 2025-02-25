Yahaya Bello’s Name Not On Property Documents, EFCC Witness Tells Court

Share

The Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, adjourned the money laundering case instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission against the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, to March 6 and 7, 2025, for continuation of trial.

The court adjourned after the prosecution counsel, Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, called his two witnesses, one on subpoena.

When Pinheiro, SAN, called the first witness, Segun Joseph Adeleke, the Defendant’s Counsel, Joseph Daudu, SAN, objected, saying that the witness’ name was not included in the initial list of witnesses provided by the prosecution.

This, he said, could affect his cross-examination. The trial, however, proceeded and the witness, who identified himself as the General Manager of Efab Properties Limited, was asked to tell the court what he knows about a property on 1, Ikogosi Road, Maitama and another one in Gwarinpa.

Adeleke told the court that the name of the former governor did not reflect on any of the two properties being examined on Monday and that he did not sight him throughout the transactions.

Giving an account of what transpired, he said sometime in 2020, his chairman, Chief Fabian Nwora, introduced him to a young man called Shehu Bello and that they had a discussion concerning the purchase of the property.

