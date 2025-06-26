Yahaya Bello Vs EFCC: None Of The Defendants Paid Money Into Our Company’s Account –Witnesses

The Federal Capital Territory High Court has adjourned hearing in the alleged money laundering case filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission against the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, and two others, to October 8, 9, and November 12, 13, 2025, for continuation of hearing.

When the case was called, on Wednesday, for continuation of hearing, the Second Prosecution Witness, PW2, told the court that he had no dealings with the three defendants throughout the transactions on the property at the centre of examination.

When asked to also confirm if the names of the defendants appeared on any of the transaction documents, the witness, Segun Adeleke, a manager at Efab Property Limited, said he did not know any of the three defendants.

“This is the first time I am seeing His Excellency (Yahaya Bello) in person, although I have seen him before in print and electronic media but not in any transaction,” he stressed.

The First Prosecution Witness, PW1, Fabian Nwora, had confirmed to the court that none of the three defendants in the case paid money into the account of his company, Efab Property Limited.