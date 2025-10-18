Yahaya Bello, Sen Adeyemi Lead 2nd Term Endorsement For Tinubu, Ododo

Former Kogi State Governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello and ex-Kogi West Senator, Smart Adeyemi, on Saturday led an endorsement campaign for the reelection of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi State.

The duo, who separately addressed a mammoth crowd of APC supporters at an endorsement rally in Lokoja, described President Tinubu’s style of governance as the only way to achieve a new Nigeria.

The endorsement, which equally marked the climax of the mother of all rallies organised by the APC stakeholders in the state under the chairmanship of Senator Smart Adeyemi, was described as unprecedented.

Leader of APC in Kogi state and former governor of the state, Yahaya Adoza Bello, formally moved a motion for the endorsement of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for a second term in office. The motion was seconded by the Chairman of the organising committee, Senator Smart Adeyemi.

Bello, in a separate motion, as APC leader in the state, also moved another motion for the endorsement of Gov Ahmed Usman Ododo for a second term in office. The motion was seconded by the Speaker Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Aliyu Umar Yusuf.

Earlier in his remarks, ex-Gov Bello said, “Today we are here for a single purpose, to endorse our father, leader, mentor, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for him to recontest in 2027.

“We have three reasons why Kogi state is endorsing President Tinubu. He has laid his life for democracy in Nigeria. Tinubu, as a person, has remained persistent and consistent in his beliefs for Nigerian progress.”

“Secondly, President Tinubu is a humanist, a leader without boundaries; he has mentored this generation of democrats like us, and he gave us the opportunity to be where we are in Kogi state.”

“Thirdly, Tinubu is the founder of APC in Nigeria; without his vision and progressive ideas, there would not have been APC in Nigeria and Africa today.”

“Above all, Tinubu was created with a special grace of God, and no one can fight that grace and succeed. I therefore urge everyone who loves this country to support President Tinubu’s second term in office,” he added.

Earlier in a welcome address, the chairman of the rally organising committee, Senator Smart Adeyemi, said, “Today is historic in Kogi state political history. We are gathered in this mother of all endorsements, and we do so boldly because we have a structure that can win in all elections.

“We are gathered to endorse our performing president and governor. And considering the mammoth crowd in attendance, APC in Kogi has expressed their readiness to proceed to the 2nd term unhindered.”

“We are aware of the antics of the opposition, but Nigerians are resolute in their resolve to vote for Tinubu for a second term. The opposition has nothing to offer Nigeria other than looting our national assets. But Tinubu and Ododo are building and gathering for the benefit of the Nigerian masses.”

“Tinubu is building on wealth, creating jobs, embarking on economic diversification, poverty eradication through cash transfers, students’ free loans, social security, innovative leadership, etc.”

“Finally, I can assure all Nigerians that APC still remain the party that will salvage Nigeria. So, the state is here to convey our endorsement to Mr President through this mother of all political rallies,” Adeyemi said.

In his acceptance remarks, Gov Ahmed Usman Ododo said, “On behalf of the entire people of Kogi state, we thank Mr President for giving the state the template of good governance.

“Under my leadership, Kogi state is replicating the good work of President Tinubu. And that is why we said President Tinubu does not need to come to Kogi to campaign for his second term. As a matter of fact, the infrastructural development under my leadership is already the campaign for President Tinubu.”

“I therefore applaud my people in the state for speaking in one voice through the endorsement, and I assure you I will not disappoint you,” the Governor added.

In a flood of goodwill messages by party chieftains at the rally, state chairman of APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello, Speaker Kogi state house of assembly, Rt. Hon. Aliyu Umar Yusuf, Member House of Representatives, Hon Halims Abdullahi, former national women leader of APC, Hajiya Salamatu Baiwa, former commissioner, Hajiya Halima Alfa, former Speaker Kogi state house of assembly, and Prince Matthew Kolawole all learn their voices to the endorsement of President Tinubu and Gov Ododo.