December 21, 2024
December 21, 2024
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Yahaya Bello Regains…

Yahaya Bello Regains Freedom

  • December 21, 2024
  • 1 minute read

The immediate-past Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has been released from the Kuje Minimum Custodial Centre in Abuja after fulfilling the bail conditions set by a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.

Adamu Duza, spokesperson for the FCT Command of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), confirmed the development.

“He has been released after meeting the bail conditions. He was released this evening,” Duza stated.

He added that the Controller of NCoS FCT, Ajibogun Olatubosun, was present to ensure Bello’s smooth release and that all necessary protocols were duly observed.

