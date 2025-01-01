Yahaya Bello Receives Rousing Welcome From Kinsmen

Share

…calls for unity, support for President Tinubu

Lokoja, the Kogi State Capital and Kogi Central Senatorial District stood still on Tuesday as residents trooped out en masse to welcome the immediate past Governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, who travelled home for the New Year celebrations.

Koton-Karfe/Lokoja Road was literally blocked as supporters, kinsmen and well-wishers stormed the roads to join the former governor’s convoy amid cheers.

It took the former governor about six hours to finally access the palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, His Royal Majesty Tijani Ahmed Anaje.

Ex-Governor Bello was granted bail on December 19, 2024, and released after meeting his bail conditions in the alleged money laundering case instituted against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Kinsmen and supporters, who had been waiting for the big entry of former governor Bello and the incumbent governor, Alhaji Usman Ododo, stormed the streets, chanting solidarity songs and praying for the continuous upliftment of the state under the new administration.

Many of those who managed to speak amidst the celebrations, eulogised Bello and assured him that their prayers were with them. They also thanked him for giving them a governor like Ododo as a successor.

They said they had been waiting since 9 am to welcome home their son, whom they said opened Kogi up for laudable development, after a very long time.

The former Governor, accompanied by Governor Ododo and other past and present key officials, first made a stop at the resting place of his late mother for a special prayer for the departed.

Speaking at the palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, in Okene, the former Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, called for unity among the people of the state, assuring that the current administration, led by Governor Usman Ododo, would deliver more dividends of democracy to all parts of the state.

Bello also sought the support and prayers of Nigerians for President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He urged citizens to exercise patience and pray specially for the President to be able to continue executing his laudable plans and programmes for the country, saying that, in the end, Nigeria and Nigerians would be better off for it.

The former governor expressed strong confidence in the ability of the policies of the current administration to take the country to the promised land.

Addressing the mammoth crowd, the Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, said former Governor Yahaya Bello had laid a solid foundation for the sustainable growth and development of the state.

Ododo pointed out that the ability of the Yahaya Bello administration to reform the state’s Civil Service and institute a productive workforce was a solid foundation on which the current administration is thriving.

According to Governor Ododo, the prompt payment of salaries by his administration is the outcome of the efforts and foresight of the Yahaya Bello administration.

“I attribute the ability of my administration to pay prompt salaries at both state and local government levels to the solid foundation for resource and economic development put in place by the administration of my predecessor, Alh. Yahaya Bello.

“The success of my administration today was borne out of the commitment and good foundations laid down by my immediate predecessor and the support and encouragement he often gives to us.

“For us to succeed, we need the support of our people because I am ready to serve you and I will continue to do my best to unite the people of the state,” Gov. Ododo said.

The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr Tijani Ahmed Anaje in his remarks, charged the people of Ebiraland at home and in the diaspora to embrace peace, speak with one voice and prioritise the interest of Ebiraland over any personal interest.

The Royal Father, who offered prayers for Ebiraland and Kogi State in general, solicited support for Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo to enable him achieve more development for the state.

In his speech, the Chairman, Kogi State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress, Hon. Abdullahi Bello, described former Governor Bello as the one who had laid a solid foundation for the state in the area of infrastructure and human capital development.

He assured that, based on the activities of the Governor Ododo-led administration, the Year 2025 would usher in peace, unity and development to Kogi State.

Ex-Governor Bello receives rousing welcome from kinsmen, calls for unity, support for President Tinubu

Lokoja, the Kogi State Capital and Kogi Central Senatorial District stood still on Tuesday as residents trooped out en masse to welcome the immediate past Governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, who travelled home for the New Year celebrations.

Koton-karfe/Lokoja road was literally blocked as supporters, kinsmen and well-wishers stormed the roads to join the former governor’s convoy amid cheers.

It took the former governor about six hours to finally access the palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, His Royal Majesty Tijani Ahmed Anaje.

Ex-Governor Bello was granted bail on December 19, 2024 and released after meeting his bail conditions in the alleged money laundering case instituted against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Kinsmen and supporters, who had been waiting for the big entry of former governor Bello and the incumbent governor, Alhaji Usman Ododo, stormed the streets, chanting solidarity songs and praying for the continuous upliftment of the state under the new administration.

Many of those who managed to speak amidst the celebrations, eulogised Bello and assured him that their prayers were with them. They also thanked him for giving them a governor like Ododo as a successor.

They said they had been waiting since 9 am to welcome home their son, whom they said opened Kogi up for laudable development, after a very long time.

The former Governor, accompanied by Governor Ododo and other past and present key officials, first made a stop at the resting place of his late mother for a special prayer for the departed.

Speaking at the palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, in Okene, the former Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, called for unity among the people of the state, assuring that the current administration, led by Governor Usman Ododo, would deliver more dividends of democracy to all parts of the state.

Bello also sought the support and prayers of Nigerians for President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He urged citizens to exercise patience and pray specially for the President to be able to continue executing his laudable plans and programmes for the country, saying that, in the end, Nigeria and Nigerians would be better off for it.

The former governor expressed strong confidence in the ability of the policies of the current administration to take the country to the promised land.

Addressing the mammoth crowd, the Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, said former Governor Yahaya Bello had laid a solid foundation for the sustainable growth and development of the state.

Ododo pointed out that the ability of the Yahaya Bello administration to reform the state’s Civil Service and institute a productive workforce was a solid foundation on which the current administration is thriving.

According to Governor Ododo, the prompt payment of salaries by his administration is the outcome of the efforts and foresight of the Yahaya Bello administration.

“I attribute the ability of my administration to pay prompt salaries at both state and local government levels to the solid foundation for resource and economic development put in place by the administration of my predecessor, Alh. Yahaya Bello.

“The success of my administration today was borne out of the commitment and good foundations laid down by my immediate predecessor and the support and encouragement he often gives to us.

“For us to succeed, we need the support of our people because I am ready to serve you and I will continue to do my best to unite the people of the state,” Gov. Ododo said.

The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr Tijani Ahmed Anaje in his remarks, charged the people of Ebiraland at home and in diaspora to embrace peace, speak with one voice and prioritise the interest of Ebiraland over any personal interest.

The Royal Father, who offered prayers for Ebiraland and Kogi State in general, solicited support for Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo to enable him achieve more development for the state.

In his speech, the Chairman, Kogi State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress, Hon. Abdullahi Bello, described former Governor Bello as the one who had laid a solid foundation for the state in the area of infrastructure and human capital development.

He assured that, based on the activities of the Governor Ododo-led administration, Year 2025 would usher in peace, unity and development to Kogi State.

Share

Please follow and like us: