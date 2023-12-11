Yahaya Bello Presents N258.2bn 2024 Budget To Kogi Assembly

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has proposed the sum of N258,278,501,339.00 appropriation bill for 2024 to the Kogi State House of Assembly for approval.

The governor, while presenting the budget proposal to the state Assembly Approval on Monday, said the total budget outlay is divided into the recurrent expenditure of N145,736,429,609.00 representing 56.43% while the sum of N112,542,071,730.00 representing 43.57% stands for capital expenditure

The 2024 proposed budget of N258,278,501,339.00 is against N197,599,674,912.00 revised approved budget for the year 2023.

Governor Bello disclosed that the makes the 2024 draft budget higher by N60,678,826,427.00 compared to the 2023 revised budget, representing a 30.71% increase.

“The year 2024 draft Budget has been drafted to enhance Internally Generated Revenue, aggressively pursue repayment of debt owed to us by the Federal Government, provide a more conducive environment for our Development Partners across the world to contribute to the State economy; mobilize private sector investments to the State; encourage Public-private partnership (PPP) and more importantly, block all wastages and leakages in our revenues as well as emphasize the completion of all ongoing projects/programs while bringing on board, few new critical ones that are in line with the priorities of the New Direction Administration.”

Bello added that some of the critical areas of the State economy that the 2024 budget will focus on include good governance and leadership, infrastructural development and maintenance, education and human development, improved health care and social welfare, agriculture, and rural development, security and peacebuilding, Women empowerment and Gender equality.

Other critical areas are environment and sustainable development, industry and commerce, information and communication technology and innovation, youth empowerment and Sport development, entertainment, culture and tourism development, housing, enhanced internally generated revenue, and Water and Sanitation.

“We have tried to ensure that our good governance aspirations find expression in the 2023 Budget, with the specific fiscal objective being the effective allocation of scarce resources to identified critical programs and projects.”

“It is now my pleasure to formally present to you the year 2024 Draft Budget, otherwise known as our “Budget of Consolidation and Continuity for Inclusive Growth” for your deliberation and. hopefully, accelerated approval. As I bid farewell to this Honourable Assembly today, I wish to extend my heartfelt gratitude again for your dedication to our State and People over the years and commitment to the growth and success of our dear State.”

“I look forward to seeing the incoming Administration building on the foundation laid by mine while working together with all stakeholders across the State to achieve even greater heights than we did. Let us therefore embrace this transition with excitement and optimism, knowing that our collective efforts will propel our State to new horizons.”

“I thank my Team for their faithful service. We came from different backgrounds and united for the best interests of our State and people. Despite notable hiccups, we have become a family that cannot be broken. We will work through any problems we may with each other and find common ground from which to mentor our successors and move on to the next levels of our own lives and careers,” the governor added.

Earlier in his address, the Speaker, of Kogi State House of Assembly Rt. Hon Aliyu Umar Yusuf noted that the budget is expected to be a reflection of the resolve of the people of the state to address their critical needs

” While I understand the resource constraints we face as a state which is not peculiar to us, I hope the budget would prioritize investment in the future of the state by consolidating and solidifying the areas the state has recorded positive gains and areas of advantage”.

The Kogi Assembly Speaker stressed the need for the overhauling of the state fiscal policy given the continued dwindling of our resources.

“You will agree with me that the habit of wholesomely or largely depending on the Federation Allocation is no longer feasible as it is affecting the ability and preparedness of the government to provide effective governance.”

“It is high time we explore alternative means of funding the budget. This could be in the form of expanding government tax net, blocking leakages, centralized revenue generation, and ensuring that other means of gathering revenues are explored to enable government provide provide essential services to the citizens”.

The budget tagged ‘Budget of consolidation and continuity for inclusive growth’ presented to the Assembly would be the last of Governor Bello’s administration, as his tenure will elapse on the 27th of January 2024.