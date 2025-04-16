Yahaya Bello Petitions IGP, Demands Investigation

Share

Former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) over alleged defamatory statements made against him by the suspended Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

In the petition, written and signed by his solicitor, N.A. Abubakar Esq., Bello called on the Nigeria Police Force to invite Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan to substantiate her allegation against him with credible evidence.

He demanded that if she fails to do so, she should be arrested and prosecuted for criminal defamation, inciting public disturbance, and spreading false information harmful to public peace.

Bello’s legal team described the Senator’s utterances as false, reckless, and inciting, constituting serious criminal defamation, false accusation, and incitement to public disorder which are all offenses under Nigerian law.

The former governor has also written to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan through his counsels, R.O. Balogun, SAN & Co., demanding a retraction and public apology for defamatory statements made against him in two national dailies.

He warned of legal consequences if she fails to comply.

The defamatory statement was allegedly made during Akpoti-Uduaghan’s public address at a political event, the “Homecoming Rally” held on April 1, 2025, in Okehi LGA of Kogi State.

In the rally, Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Bello of being involved in a plot to assassinate her, which she claimed was orchestrated by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The Senator alleged that Akpabio had instructed Bello to orchestrate her killing in such a way that it would seem like a mob or ethnic violence.

Bello’s solicitor emphasized that such false claims were damaging to his client’s reputation and could lead to public disorder.

They pointed out that the circulation of videos of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s statement online had further fueled the spread of the damaging information, which violates Sections 114 and 140 of the Penal Code and the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015.

The petition also noted that by accusing Bello of involvement in an assassination plot, Akpoti-Uduaghan had gravely damaged his reputation, portraying him as a violent political actor, misleading the public, and attempting to incite ethnic and political distrust in Kogi Central.

Bello’s legal team also mentioned that the former Governor had previously refrained from taking legal action against Akpoti-Uduaghan’s previous defamatory statements during his tenure as governor.

However, now that he is no longer in office, Bello is determined to seek legal redress.

The Lawyer urged the IGP to act swiftly, stating that failing to do so would embolden others to spread falsehoods for political gain, thereby endangering democracy and public order.

In a separate letter to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, Bello’s lawyers demanded that she retract her defamatory statements within 14 days, or face civil and criminal proceedings.

The letter warned that failure to comply would lead to immediate legal action.

