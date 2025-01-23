Yahaya Bello, Ododo Pay Courtesy Visit To Wike In Abuja

Share

Yahaya Bello, the immediate past Governor of Kogi State and incumbent Governor of the state, Ahmed Usman Ododo on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, at his Abuja residence.

The two political leaders’ visit to the FCT Minister’s residence was disclosed by Wike’s spokesperson, Lere Olayinka via his verified X handle.

However, no official reason for the visit has been provided, there is speculation that it may be an attempt to forge new alliances with key members of President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.

