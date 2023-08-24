Yahaya Bello, Kogi Lawmakers Storm APC Headquarters Hours Before NWC Inauguration

The presence of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello hours before the swearing-in of the new zonal officers of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on Thursday caused palpable tension inside the All Progressives Congress (APC’s) national headquarters.

Governor Bello entered the party secretariat without any delay after storming the office with the help of his supporters and a large number of security personnel.

A number of Kogi legislators from the Senate and House of Representatives were also seen joining him hours after his arrival.

Despite the absence of the party’s National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, and National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, secretariat staff could be overheard whispering that the Kogi governor was certainly there to disrupt the meeting.

Sources privy to the development said, “Bello and those lawmakers just coming in are here for just one reason – to ensure this inauguration doesn’t hold. Of course, we are all aware that his nominee, who was the ex-Special Adviser on Water Resources in Kogi, Yahaya Ismail was dropped in favour of Hon Duro Mesoko for the position of Deputy National Publicity Secretary.

“This same Bello was with Ganduje at his residence last night. Despite the explanation by the chairman that Mesoko was given the position to compensate Hon James Faleke for withdrawing from the Kogi governorship primary and for not making Tinubu’s ministerial list, Bello insisted that he won’t be cowed into accepting the deal,” a source at the secretariat told our correspondent.

Supporters of Mesoko, who sat silently at the media centre with the embattled deputy publicity secretary-designate as many of them kept pleading with him to maintain composure as they anxiously awaited the swearing-in, appeared to be troubled by the intimidating presence of Bello and his squad of loyalists.

An emissary came to invite Mesoko to meet with the governor while the waiting game went on.

After their meeting behind closed doors, the group emerged from the secretariat seething that they would not accept the offer. One of Mesoko’s followers responded when Newsmen approached him.

“Just imagine the way the governor and those lawmakers were harassing him. They wanted to know why he didn’t turn down the appointment when he was offered.

“But when Mesoko insisted that he deserved it, having worked for the party at the state level and for the victory of Asiwaju (Bola Tinubu), they told him to resign immediately or risk jeopardising his political career in Kogi.

“According to them, they can all go back to Kogi for reconciliation talks if he agrees to withdraw from the deputy spokesman’s position but we told him not to be bullied into taking the decision and left,” he said.

As of the time of filing this story, news had filtered in that the National Chairman of the ruling APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, had called for a meeting at his residence and might address the media on the crisis soon.

The APC chapter in Kogi State has also issued a statement in which it distances itself from Mesoko’s ambition.

The choice of the deputy publicity secretary-designate, according to the announcement, which was signed by Kogi State APC Chairman Abdullahi Bello, did not come from the state.

While Ganduje guided the NWC to act appropriately, Bello emphasised that the action was a blatant violation of our party’s constitution by known destabilisation operatives.

The statement partly read, “Consequent upon the resignation of the two officers from the party, the Kogi State All Progressives Congress under the leadership of the Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, met to ratify and forward names of replacements for the national and zonal officers that left the party.

“The State Chapter ratified Hon. Yahaya Ade Ismail as the new Deputy National Publicity Secretary and Hon. Isiaka Musa as the Zonal Organising Secretary for North Central; and in line with the provisions of our constitution, communicated the ratified replacements to the National Working Committee through the North Central Zonal Chairman of the Party.

“To our dismay, the National Working Committee came up with strange names which didn’t pass through the State Chapter nor the North Central Zone of the party and purportedly went ahead to ratify them, citing “Presidency interest” as the rationale for their action. We strongly reject the action as we will not be parties to the blatant and flagrant violation of our party’s constitution.

“Our belief in Mr. President as a man who respects the Constitution of our party and a man who believes in due process is unshaken in the face of the current confusion foisted on the party by people dropping the name of the President to achieve their selfish aims.

“We call on the National Working Committee of the Party to reverse the unconstitutional replacements done on our behalf without our ratification or approval and revert to our ratified list as they occupy those offices on behalf of the State Chapter of our party