Yahaya Bello In Court, Controls Supporters

…as judge frowns at court-room crowd

Former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, billed to be arraigned at the FCT High Court, took over crowd control of the court when Justice Maryann Anenih left the courtroom out of anger.

Justice Maryann Anenih, billed to take the plea of the former governor and two others, rose abruptly and announced not to come back until there was sanity in the courtroom.

Shortly after the Judge left the courtroom, Yahaya Bello who sat in front of the courtroom got up and moved to the surging crowd.

He immediately directed his followers and sympathisers to vacate their seats and leave the courtroom.

His actions doused the tension as without resistance, the followers left the courtroom one after the other.

To ensure sanity in the courtroom, the former governor sat at the entrance to the courtroom and ensured that none of his followers disobeyed the order of the court.

All his aides and followers patiently obeyed his instructions and left the court one after the other.

Meanwhile, Kemi Pinheiro SAN is leading the Federal Government’s legal team for the arraignment while Joseph Bodunde Dauda, SAN is leading the legal team of the former governor in the 16-count charges.

