Yahaya Bello: Ibine Calls For Judicial Accountability

Share

A public affairs commentator Olufemi Ibine emphasised the need for Nigerians to rally around the judiciary to ensure accountability and transparency in the legal case involving the immediate Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello.

Bello is facing trial for allegedly misappropriating N110 billion in public funds at the Federal High Court. He has since asked the court to grant N500 million bail.

Ibine called on activists, civil society organizations, and all Nigerians to remain vigilant and supportive of the judiciary as it seeks to deliver a fair and transparent outcome in the case.

He said: “This is a critical juncture in our fight against corruption. “While the court has exercised its discretion in granting bail, we must not lose sight of the bigger picture—the need to hold public officials accountable for their actions.

“The judiciary has a responsibility to ensure that justice is not only done but seen to be done.”

Ibine reiterated the significance of public engagement and collective support for the judiciary, especially in cases involving high-profile figures.

He urged Nigerians to use this case as a rallying point to demand greater accountability and reforms in the justice system.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"