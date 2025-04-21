Yahaya Bello Greets Christians

Share

The immediate past Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has felicitated Christians in Kogi State and Nigeria as a whole on this year’s Easter celebration, urging them to be guided by the lessons of love, sacrifice, peace and unity.

Bello congratulated the Christian faithful on the completion of the 40-day lenten period, saying their prayers, during the period and beyond, would aid the continued actualisation of the laudable goals of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In a goodwill message, signed by the Director of his Media Office, Ohiare Michael, on Saturday, the former governor emphasised the significance of the season, noting that the lessons “transcend religious and cultural boundaries and serve as the bedrock of harmonious coexistence.”

He specifically commended the harmonious relationship between Christians in Kogi State and adherents of other faiths, and urged Kogites to continue to support the administration of his successor, Governor Usman Ododo, in delivering the dividends of democracy to everyone, irrespective of religion or ethnicity.

