Yahaya Bello Didn’t Breach Any Banking Regulation In Fund Withdrawals, EFCC Witness Tells Court

An Abuja High Court was yesterday told that no banking regulation was breached in the withdrawal of funds by the Kogi State Government House under former Governor Yahaya Bello.

An Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) witness Williams Abimbola said that her bank acted within the ambit of the law during withdrawals by one of the defendants in the money laundering charges.

The banker, who was cross-examined by A. M Aliu, lawyer for the second defendant Abdulsalami Hudu, told the court that none of the withdrawals was above N10 million, being the maximum allowed by law for withdrawals.

When the matter was called for continuation of the hearing, the witness, a Compliance Officer with UBA, admitted that she had given similar evidence before the Federal High Court between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Yahaya Adoza Bello.

The witness, however, admitted not being the relationship or account manager of the Kogi Government House account and that the account was domiciled in Lokoja, but noted that transactions were in line with stipulated guidelines. The witness, who had testified that she worked at the Area 3, Abuja branch of UBA at a previous Federal High Court hearing on March 6, 2025, told the court that she could work at any branch.

“I reported to 18, Adetokunbo Ademola Wuse 2, Abuja, this morning,” she said. During cross-examination by Joseph Daudu (SAN), lawyer for Bello, asked the witness that as a Compliance Officer whether her duty involved protecting the integrity of the bank from legal penalty, reputational damage and financial losses. “Yes,” she responded.