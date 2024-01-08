Yahaya Bello Declared Alhaji Gambo As New Maigari Of Lokoja

…deposed the Ohimege of Koton Karfe

Finally, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has announced Alhaji Ibrahim Gambo Kabiru Maikarfi, as the Maigari of Lokoja the 4th.

Alhaji Kabiru Maikarfi who is the eldest son of the late Monarch, was a Senior Manager at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

He is now the fourth Maigari in the Maikarfi Dynasty.

Similarly, the governor announced the Ohi of Okengwe Alhaji Tijjani Anaje has been announced as the Ohinoyi of Ebira Land.

Meanwhile, the Governor announced the deposition of the Ohimege Igu of Koton Karfe Alhaji Abdulrazaq Isa Koto and replaced by Alhaji Saidu Akawu Salihu as the new Ohimege.

The deposed Ohimege is to be moved to Rijau in Niger state, to serve his banishment as declared by the governor.